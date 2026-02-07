Man City brace for Liverpool challenge as Guardiola emphasises mental fortitude

LONDON: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said mental strength separates elite players from the rest as his team prepares for a Premier League game against Liverpool, in what he described as one of the toughest away fixtures in football.

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Anfield, City is six points behind title leader Arsenal after failing to capitalise when the league leader ?also dropped points in recent weeks.

City has only one win in its last six league games, and Guardiola emphasised that raw talent alone does not cut it at the highest level, especially in the big games.

“I have tried to see how they have played lately. What do we have to do, and if we have to adjust something? But it is Anfield. The biggest stages and the biggest games always need big personalities,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

“I have said many times, it’s not about the skills of the players in the top leagues. In the top clubs, the skills are there. I never knew one player that is not good enough to play in the top clubs; it is how you behave.

“How you play in the latter stages of the biggest competitions is what defines you as a player. The mind of the players you have defines the big teams.” Agencies

