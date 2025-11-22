Top Headlines

30-Day Ban on Pig Movement Enforced in Tinsukia Following ASF Outbreak

After confirmation of ASF in the Makum Development Block, the authorities ordered culling operations and closure of pork shops while banning the movement of pigs across Tinsukia District
Tinsukia: The Tinsukia District administration has issued a strict set of orders following the official detection of African Swine Flu (ASF) in Baruaholla and Dimoruguri villages under the Makum Development Block. Based on the report furnished by the District Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Officer (DAH&VO), the two villages have been declared the epicentre of the outbreak.

Accordingly, the infected zone is designated as a 1 km radius around the affected villages, and according to the Notification E File No.374465/4063871-3/2025/Livestock Branch, all areas within the 10 km radius have been marked out as the surveillance zone. The culling operations in the infected zone, necessitating immediate containment, are being out from 21st to 23rd November 2025, to prevent the further spread of the virus.

The Order requires the presence of the DAH&VO, or an officer designated by him, throughout the culling operations. The entire culling operation is to be documented in detail for future reference. Disposal and sanitisation should strictly follow the procedures laid down in the National and State ASF Action Plans.

In view of the gravity of the situation, the district administration has ordered a 30-day closure of all pork-related shops in Tinsukia District. Besides this, the movement of pigs and pork products to and from the district and the sale of pork in any market or outlet has been completely banned until further orders.

This is done in order to prevent cross-contamination and avoid further outbreaks outside the previously targeted areas. This order has been enforced under Section 30(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Legal action will be initiated against the violators under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The government has called for full cooperation from the public, as such measures would be vital in ensuring the health safety of livestock, preventing economic loss to farmers, and assuring timely containment of the ASF outbreak.

