30-Day Ban on Pig Movement Enforced in Tinsukia Following ASF Outbreak

Accordingly, the infected zone is designated as a 1 km radius around the affected villages, and according to the Notification E File No.374465/4063871-3/2025/Livestock Branch, all areas within the 10 km radius have been marked out as the surveillance zone. The culling operations in the infected zone, necessitating immediate containment, are being out from 21st to 23rd November 2025, to prevent the further spread of the virus.

The Order requires the presence of the DAH&VO, or an officer designated by him, throughout the culling operations. The entire culling operation is to be documented in detail for future reference. Disposal and sanitisation should strictly follow the procedures laid down in the National and State ASF Action Plans.

In view of the gravity of the situation, the district administration has ordered a 30-day closure of all pork-related shops in Tinsukia District. Besides this, the movement of pigs and pork products to and from the district and the sale of pork in any market or outlet has been completely banned until further orders.