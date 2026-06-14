Assam Rifles, Police Seize Massive Cache of Weapons and Combat Gear in Manipur’s Kakching District

Kakching: Assam Rifles and Thoubal Police Commandos successfully conducted a joint operation in the general area of Purnaheitupokpi, Kakching District in Manipur, leading to the recovery of a massive cache of war-like stores and military equipment.

The Assam Rifles posted on X, asserting that the operation dealt a significant blow to the insurgent elements operating in the region and underscored the commitment of the security forces to maintaining peace and security.

“Assam Rifles and Thoubal Police Commandos successfully conducted a joint operation in the general area of Purnaheitupokpi, Kakching District, leading to the recovery of a massive cache of war-like stores and military equipment. “The operation dealt a significant blow to the insurgent elements operating in the region and underscored the commitment of the security forces to maintain peace and security,” it posted.

The recoveries included one .32 pistol (USA-made) with four rounds, two SBBL guns, two detonators, ammunition comprising 17 AK rounds, 18 SLR rounds, 29 rounds of .303 ammunition and three INSAS rounds, along with a striker spring, two tear smoke shells, 12 KCP logo stickers and one bipod.

“The recoveries included one .32 pistol (USA-made) with four rounds, two SBBL guns, two detonators, ammunition comprising 17 AK rounds, 18 SLR rounds, 29 rounds of .303 ammunition and three INSAS rounds, along with a striker spring, two tear smoke shells, 12 KCP logo stickers and one bipod,” the Assam Rifles said.

The recovered weaponry, ammunition and stores have been handed over to Heirok Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

It further stated that security equipment recovered during the operation included 12 bulletproof plates, two bulletproof fibre plates, two helmets, one bulletproof jacket, 60 combat shirts, 57 combat pants, two combat jackets, 18 combat caps, eight pairs of combat shoes, 23 combat belts and one MP-5 sling.

“The recovered weaponry, ammunition and stores have been handed over to Heirok Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings,” Assam Rifles said.

Meanwhile, a joint operation was launched in the Horei Kaphung Hills (Lower Leishan Ridge), during which eight persons were detained and disarmed.

During the operation, around a dozen armed individuals were spotted atop the hills. While some managed to flee, eight persons were detained, disarmed, and subsequently released with a stern warning not to enter the hill areas or carry weapons, as such activities are prohibited.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and war-like stores was recovered from unauthorised bunkers located on the hilltop. Security forces reiterated their commitment to continue such operations to safeguard affected communities and villages. (ANI)

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