Disaster Preparedness Campaign RC-EMEx 2025 Begins in Nagaon

Nagaon: The Rupahi Revenue Circle Emergency Management Exercise, RC-EMEx 2025, was inaugurated today at Adarsha Vidyalaya Model School, Juria, marking the beginning of a three-day initiative. The event is anticipated to see participation from across the district aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness.
Organised by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Nagaon, along with Dhing Revenue Circle, in collaboration with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, ASDMA, the programme strongly focuses on capacity building, inter-agency coordination, and community involvement to enhance grassroots resilience.
The inaugural programme attended by the Circle Officer, Rupahi Revenue Circle, as chief guest, was also joined by key dignitaries like BDO Bogariguri, District Project Officer of DDMA Nagaon, Principal of Adarsha Vidyalaya Model School, District Resource Persons, and expert trainers from SDRF and Fire & Emergency Services. Their presence underlined the unified approach required for effective disaster risk reduction.
Addressing the gathering, the Circle Officer praised the collaborative spirit behind the exercise, noting that it was important to equip government personnel, volunteers, and the community with vital skills related to emergency response. He emphasised the importance of good coordination among all agencies in crisis times for effective and timely action.
It included interactive sessions on disaster preparedness, early warning systems, inter-departmental coordination, and community-based response mechanisms on the inaugural day. The trainers called for active participation of Aapda Mitras and stressed the need to adopt community-led practices in disaster management.
Furthermore, a tabletop exercise and scenario-based demonstrations will follow on November 26, and a full-scale mock drill will be conducted at Rasotijan, Juria, on November 27. The mock drill would simulate real emergency situations to test preparedness and response capability on the ground.
RC-EMEx 2025 reflects the strong commitment of Nagaon district to fostering a culture of preparedness. The initiative has essentially reiterated that disaster management is an ongoing and collective responsibility, requiring awareness, coordination, and continuous community engagement.