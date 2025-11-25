Disaster Preparedness Campaign RC-EMEx 2025 Begins in Nagaon

Nagaon: The Rupahi Revenue Circle Emergency Management Exercise, RC-EMEx 2025, was inaugurated today at Adarsha Vidyalaya Model School, Juria, marking the beginning of a three-day initiative. The event is anticipated to see participation from across the district aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness.

Organised by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Nagaon, along with Dhing Revenue Circle, in collaboration with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, ASDMA, the programme strongly focuses on capacity building, inter-agency coordination, and community involvement to enhance grassroots resilience.