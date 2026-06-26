Arunachal: Over 600 Join Anti-Drug Awareness Marathon Organised by Capital Police in Itanagar

Guwahati: More than 600 people participated in a 5 km marathon organised by Capital Police in Itanagar on 26th June to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The event aimed to raise awareness about drug abuse and promote healthy lifestyles.

Held at IG Park, the marathon was joined students, young people, fitness enthusiasts and residents from across the Itanagar Capital Region and other parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) Chamrak Arun welcomed the participants and highlighted the significance of observing the International Day dedicated to combating drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Professional bodybuilder and physique athlete Hillang Yajik, who attended as the guest of honour, encouraged young people to embrace fitness and stay away from drugs. Sharing her personal journey, she said discipline, determination and hard work could help people from ordinary backgrounds achieve success in sports.

Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar described drug abuse as a global challenge that transcends communities and regions. Calling it a "silent terrorist", he said substance abuse destroys person, families and society from within, and stressed that tackling the menace requires public awareness, vigilance and collective responsibility.

He urged young people to adopt healthy lifestyles, spread awareness and cooperate with police in the fight against drug trafficking. Basar also reaffirmed Capital Police's commitment to curbing the drug trade and thanked volunteers, participants and the local running group PACE TRIBE for supporting the initiative.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Saban Chera, who warned participants about the dangers of narcotic addiction. He said drug dependency could develop rapidly and urged young people to make informed choices and avoid substance abuse.

The marathon concluded with participants taking a pledge to support efforts towards building a healthier and drug-free Arunachal Pradesh.