Nagaland University Researchers Represent India at World Bank Youth Summit

Guwahati: Four research scholars from Nagaland University have represented the institution as Online Youth Delegates at the 13th World Bank Group Youth Summit 2026, contributing to global discussions on employment, innovation and sustainable development.

The summit, was held on 11th and 12th June in Washington, D.C., USA, with virtual participation from around the world, was organised under the theme “FutureWorks: Designing Jobs for the Digital Age.” The event focused on four key areas of transformation, jobs, education, skills and entrepreneurship moreover, brought together young researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers and development practitioners to explore ways of creating inclusive and sustainable employment opportunities.

Representing Nagaland University were Ms Swarnanjali Ghosh, Ms Manisha Senapati, Mr Anish Sunwar and Ms Kezevinuo Nguzhu, all research scholars from the Department of Rural Development and Planning. Their participation followed a competitive online selection process, with candidates shortlisted on the basis of their academic credentials and curriculum vitae.

The summit provided participants with an opportunity to engage with international idea on the future of work and examine how emerging ideas could inform research and development initiatives in their respective regions.

Speaking on the achievement, Prof. Jayanta Choudhury, Head of the Department of Rural Development and Planning, said participation in international platforms enables young researchers to gain exposure to global development issues and broaden their academic outlook.

He said such experiences strengthen researchers' capacity to contribute to evidence-based policy and practice at local, national and international levels. He added that the department remains committed to encouraging scholars to participate in global academic and development forums that promote knowledge exchange, innovation and leadership for sustainable rural transformation.

Reflecting on the experience, research scholar Anish Sunwar described the summit as an enriching platform that offered valuable perspectives on innovation, digital employment and youth leadership. He said interactions with participants and experts from different countries had expanded his understanding of global challenges and opportunities.

Research scholars Kezevinuo Nguzhu and Manisha Senapati said the summit encouraged them to explore new opportunities in sustainable development and highlighted entrepreneurship as a key platform for Nagaland to foster innovation, generate local employment and support long-term economic growth.

The scholars said one of the key aspects of their participation was a deeper understanding of how technology and innovation can support sustainable job creation and strengthen rural development efforts.

The 13th edition of the World Bank Group Youth Summit also addressed issues related to education and skills development, entrepreneurship, agriculture, development finance and challenges in fragile settings. The platform enabled youth delegates to exchange ideas, showcase innovations and contribute to global conversations on creating inclusive and sustainable economic opportunities.