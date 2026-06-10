Taylor Lautner and Wife Tay Reveal They Are Expecting a Baby Girl

Guwahati: Actor Taylor Lautner and his wife, Tay Lautner, have revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.The couple shared the happy news with fans through a gender reveal video posted on Instagram. In the clip, the pair are seen sitting together in front of a laptop as they prepare to discover the gender of their baby. Moments later, the word “GIRL” appears on the screen in bright pink letters, prompting cheers and excitement from the couple.

The emotional video also captures Tay becoming tearful after the reveal. Lautner embraces her and kisses her on the forehead as they celebrate the special moment together. Sharing the video online, the couple wrote: “Our little secret is now yours.”

The announcement marks another milestone in the couple’s relationship, which first became public in 2018. Lautner proposed in November 2021, and the pair married on 11th November 2022 at Epoch Estate Wines in California.

Tay described the day as “so surreal”. She said both she and Lautner had been heavily involved in planning the celebration and that it had exceeded all of their expectations.

Lautner added that they wanted their wedding to feel celebratory and relaxed, without unnecessary pressure. He said it was important that every guest felt included, as each person present held a special place in their lives.

The couple were introduced by Lautner’s sister, Makena Moore. Reflecting on the start of their relationship, Lautner revealed that he met Tay while taking a break from acting.

“I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends. And I met my fiancée out of it, so it all worked out,” he said.

Earlier this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. They have now confirmed that their growing family will soon welcome a baby girl.