Assam: Solve our issues within October 15, demands TET teachers’ body

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Primary TET-qualified Teachers' Association demanded to provide a timescale and to prevent anomalies of the pay structure. They also demanded the transfer of teachers in the South Salmara-Mancachar district.

The president of the association, Trailokya Deka, said, "We have met the department authority several times to solve the issue of timescale, to prevent the anomalies of pay structure, the transfer of teachers of South Salmara-Mancachar district, and to provide the contractual teachers with the seniority status. However, the department has paid no heed to our issues."

Deka said, "As per government policy, teachers who have completed their 10 years of service, their salaries should increase by three percent. The teachers who joined under SSA in 2012 and have completed 12 years of service, but the government has not provided them with this timescale."

"One of the problems of the teachers is the anomalies of the pay structure. Since April 2013, the teachers are getting their salaries as per ROP (Rule of Pay). However, the pay structure prepared for the teachers was less than the scale of grade pay. Even after 11 years, the pay structure anomaly has not been solved by the government," Deka added.

Deka alleged that the policy that was followed in transferring the teachers in all other districts has not been followed in the South Salmara-Mancachar district. "This issue should be solved before the Durga Puja holidays," Deka said.

Deka further alleged that teachers who have served under a school for a long time should get the seniority status; however, in the case of contractual teachers, the seniority rule is not followed. "Officers of the education authority strip us of our seniority since we are on our contractual service. This discrimination will not be accepted," Deka said.

The association also expressed their dissatisfaction by saying that six months of the academic session have already elapsed along with two evaluations, but the students have still not received their evaluated exam scripts. They also said that if their demands are not met by October 15, then they will resort to democratic protests.

