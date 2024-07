Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team from the Cyber Police Station recovered another amount of Rs 525,000 on Friday as the total money credited into the victim’s account reached Rs 25,85,000. The victim was defrauded of a total of Rs 54 lakh in an online investment scam earlier. More money is expected to return to the victim’s account soon.

