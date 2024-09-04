Tourism will become the driver of the economy of NE: Union Tourism Minister

Shillong: During his visit to South West Khasi Hills district today, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised the cultural and natural beauty of Meghalaya. He reiterated that the maximum of the potential of tourism in the country lies in the Northeastern states and Meghalaya in particular.

He appealed to everyone to visit Meghalaya and said, “Meghalaya has an immense potential of growing tourism in the state. Come let us all visit and experience Meghalaya; its culture and the natural beauty.”

During his visit, the Union Minister toured various attractions, including the Hot Spring at Jakrem Village, Synrang Mawrin at Mawten Village, Mawkyrduk Monolith (Tynrong) at Mawlangwir Village, and the picturesque Mawranglang Viewpoint at Mawranglang Village. On his visit to these locations, cultural performances, including songs by Ki Sur Ki Nongkyndong and traditional dances by the Ri-Maram Folk Academy of Mawlangwir, were showcased. During his address, he lauded the efforts of the local performers for their beautiful cultural programme showcased at the tourist spot developed by the state government.

Shekhawat underscored the pivotal role that the tourism sector will play in India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047. He said, “We all are aware that our beloved nation under the leadership of our Prime Minister is marching to become a developed nation by 2047. India is recognized as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and the potential of tourism is increasing everyday.” He acknowledged that the maximum of the potential of tourism lies in the Northeastern states and especially in Meghalaya. All the Northeastern states are blessed with cultural diversity and natural beauty, he added, stated a press release.

