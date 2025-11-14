Visually-Impaired Kristina Pahari Brings Honour to Sonitpur With Her Remarkable Voice

Sonitpur: In a small, quiet village tucked inside the Naduar constituency, the sound of music has always flowed from one particular home. It is the home of 16-year-old Kristina Pahari, a visually-challenged young girl whose voice has now travelled far beyond her village and reached a national stage. Kristina, a Class 10 student, has earned a proud second place at India’s First Talent Hunt for PwDs, organised by Jhoom International in Gangtok, Sikkim.

For most people in Dhariakati Paleng village, Kristina’s name is already familiar. They have grown up hearing her practise for hours, learning every note with patience and passion. A student of Sudhakantha Sangeet Kala Vidyalaya, Krishna began her musical journey at an early age. Despite her visual impairment, she quickly developed an unusual sensitivity towards sound, a quality that makes her singing rich and deeply expressive.

Her training has been rooted in Assamese cultural music. From Jyoti Sangeet to Rabha Sangeet and Bhupendra Sangeet, Kristina has always immersed herself in the traditions she loves. What surprises many is her skill with instruments. She plays the harmonium and the dhol confidently, relying solely on her sense of touch and rhythm.