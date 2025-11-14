Visually-Impaired Kristina Pahari Brings Honour to Sonitpur With Her Remarkable Voice

Sonitpur: In a small, quiet village tucked inside the Naduar constituency, the sound of music has always flowed from one particular home. It is the home of 16-year-old Kristina Pahari, a visually-challenged young girl whose voice has now travelled far beyond her village and reached a national stage. Kristina, a Class 10 student, has earned a proud second place at India’s First Talent Hunt for PwDs, organised by Jhoom International in Gangtok, Sikkim.
For most people in Dhariakati Paleng village, Kristina’s name is already familiar. They have grown up hearing her practise for hours, learning every note with patience and passion. A student of Sudhakantha Sangeet Kala Vidyalaya, Krishna began her musical journey at an early age. Despite her visual impairment, she quickly developed an unusual sensitivity towards sound, a quality that makes her singing rich and deeply expressive.
Her training has been rooted in Assamese cultural music. From Jyoti Sangeet to Rabha Sangeet and Bhupendra Sangeet, Kristina has always immersed herself in the traditions she loves. What surprises many is her skill with instruments. She plays the harmonium and the dhol confidently, relying solely on her sense of touch and rhythm.
Getting to a national competition was not a simple path. Coming from a modest background, travelling to Gangtok felt like stepping into a completely new world. But Kristina carried her courage with her. On the day of her performance, she walked onto the stage calmly, and when she began singing, the hall fell silent. Her voice, steady, clear, and heartfelt, left a deep impression on the judges and audience alike. When her name was announced for the second position, it was not just a personal victory; it was a moment of pride for an entire village back home.
As the news reached Dharikati, her school and local organisations celebrated with warmth. The West Jia Bharali TMPK unit honoured her for her achievement and appealed to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to support the young talent so that she can continue her musical training without barriers.
Kristina’s journey is one shaped by determination and love for art. Her story is now inspiring many young students, especially those who face physical challenges, to believe that dreams can be chased and achieved. For her village, Kristina is not just a budding musician; she is a symbol of hope, courage, and the quiet strength that comes from never giving up.