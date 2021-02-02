APL Dibrugarh Recruitment 2021 - Deputy Manager Vacancy, Latest Job Openings

Assam Petrochemicals Limited (APL) released latest job notification for the recruitment of Deputy Manager Posts. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on APL job vacancy 2021.

Assam Petrochemicals Limited Job Notification 2021

Assam Petro-chemicals Limited, one of the pioneers in the field of Petrochemicals having very good track record of performance and implementing an ambitious expansion plan invites online applications for Deputy Manager posts. APL Post Details, Salary Scale, Qualification Criteria Given below:-

Assam Petro-chemicals Limited Job Opening About APL Job Requirement Details Post Name Deputy Manager Job Location Dibrugarh No.of Posts 3 Posts Age Limit Not exceeding 40 years Last Date 15/02/2021 Salary Rs. 30,000 - Rs. 1,10,000/-Per Month

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Deputy Manager:

B.E./B.Tech in Chemical Engineering or equivalent qualification.

The qualification must be from UGC recognized University/Deemed University or AICTE approved Autonomous Institution (wherever applicable) of repute.

Minimum 7 (seven) years post qualification experience in plant operation/project execution out of which 2 (Two) years should be in next lower level Managerial role in large or medium scale PSU/ Private Industry preferably in Petrochemical/ Chemical /Oil Refinery/Fertilizer Sector having latest technology with Captive Power Plant & DCS system.

Selection Process for APL Deputy Manager Vacancy:

The candidates called for offline interview for the posts of Deputy General Manager/Senior Manager shall be reimbursed to & fro II tier AC train/bus fare and for the post of Deputy Manager. Management will have the right to increase or decrease the number of post as per the need of the company. under its own discretion.

How to Apply for APL Latest Job Opening 2021:

Interested candidates may apply online through Company's Website www.assampetrochemicals.co.in from 1st February to midnight of 15th February, 2021.

The candidates will be required to upload self attested copies of the following testimonials/documents for verification, failing which he/she will not be permitted to appear in the interview:

Document in support of Date of Birth(Age), Latest Caste/Tribe certificate (for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC candidates as applicable), Disability certificate(in case of PH candidates), Ex-servicemen Proof (in case off ex-servicemen), all certificates/testimonials in respect of all qualifications starting from matriculation onwards (all semester/year wise mark sheets and degree certificates), Experience Certificates issued by the employers in support of experience details & Forwarding letter/NOC from the Employer in case candidate is presently employed in a Central/State Government /PSU/Semi Government organization.

Address: Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd, Namrup, P.O. Parbatpur-786623, (Assam) India



