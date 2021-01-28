 Top
Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2021 Junior Research Fellow(JRF) Vacancy, Job Openings

Assam University Silchar (AUS) ) invites candidates for the recruitment of 1 Junior Research Fellow vacancy, Apply Soon!

Assam University

  |  28 Jan 2021 8:36 AM GMT


Assam University Silchar released latest job applications for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Assam University job vacancy 2021.

Assam University Silchar Job Recruitment 2021

Applications are invited for a position of JRF in a DBT-Twinning project entitled: "Study of Water-Soluble (C70- and C60-) Fullerene-Porphyrin Dyads as Inhibitors of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV): Synthesis, Characterization and Anti-HIV Activity" in the Dept. of Chemistry, Assam (Central) University, Silchar, Assam for a period of about two years from the commencement of the project. This project is in collaboration with South Asian University (SAU), New Delhi and Saha Institution of Nuclear Physics (SINP), Kolkata. Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

Assam University Job Opening

About Assam University Silchar Job

Requirement Details

Name of the Post

Junior Research Fellow

No of Post

01

Job Location

Silchar, Assam

Last Date

05/02/2021

Application Fees

N/A

Salary

Rs. 25,000 PM + 10% HRA

Qualification Criteria for JRF Vacancy:

M. Sc or M. tech in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Pharmaceutical Chemistry or Chemical Engineering or Chemical Technology.

Selection Process for JRF Assam University Silchar Vacancy:

The selection process will be based on Interview. The shortlisted candidates will be notified to appear in an online interview on or before 7th February 2021. The link to attend the interview will be sent through email. The interview shall occur on 9th February 2021 at 12pm.

How to Apply for Assam University Job Opening 2021:

The candidates are required to send their application along with their CV enclosed with cover letter and self-attested photographs at this email address devashishsg@gmail.com on or before 05/02/2021. Any application sent after the said date won't be accepted.

For more details on Assam University Latest Job, Click here

Address: Department of Chemistry Assam University, Silchar Assam, India – 788011

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam University Silchar, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced etc.

