Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021 - Grade III Vacancy, Latest Job

Gauhati High Court released latest job notification for the recruitment of Grade-III of Arunachal Pradesh Judicial Service. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Gauhati High Court job vacancy 2021.

Gauhati High Court Job Notification 2021



Gauhati High Court announced job notification for the post of 1 Grade-III vacancy of Arunachal Pradesh Judicial Service. Gauhati High Court Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

Gauhati HC Job Opening About Gauhati HC Job Requirement Details Post Name Grade-III of Arunachal Pradesh Judicial Service No of posts 1 Last date to Apply 31/01/2021 Age Limit 38 years Salary Rs. 27700-770-33090-920-40450-1080-44770 PM + other allowances as admissible under the Rules

Qualification Criteria for Grade III Job Vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Grade III in Arunachal Pradesh Judicial Service , candidate should be a holder of degree in law granted by a recognized University established by law in India

Selection Process for Gauhati High Court Grade III Job:

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of their performance in the Written Test.

How to Apply for Gauhati HC Job Opening 2021:

Candidates who fulfil the requisite criteria can submit their online application forms, by following the steps indicated below, through the home page of the website www.ghconline.gov.In wherein a scroll under the caption "Click here to apply" will be available starting from 12 pm of 19/01/2021 till 5 pm of 31/01/2021. Application submitted in any other mode, except online mode through www.ghconlIne.gov.in as indicated above, shall be summarily rejected.

