ICMR Dibrugarh Recruitment 2021 Section Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) released latest job notification for the recruitment of Section Officer on its official website at icmr.nic.in. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on ICMR Dibrugarh job vacancy 2021.

ICMR Dibrugarh Job Recruitment 2021

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), an autonomous organization under the Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government Of India invites applications up to 26.02.2021 from eligible employees (SC/ST/UR) of Central/State Govt./Autonomous Body & PSU for filling-up the following post(s) on Deputation basis, initially for a period of three years but renewable every one year for the Institute (s) of ICMR which may be curtailed or extended further in the interest of administrative exigencies with the approval of the Competent Authority. Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-





ICMR Dibrugarh Job Opening Applications About ICMR Job Requirement Details Post Name Section Officer Job Location Dibrugarh No.of Posts 5 Posts Application Fees N/A Last Date 26/02/2021 Salary Rs. 44,900 - Rs. 1,42,400/-Per Month

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Section Officer Vacancy:

Holding analogous post possessing any degree having working knowledge of Computer OR Assistant in level 6 & 7 (Rs.35400-112400) & (Rs.44900-142400) of 7th CPC pay matrix respectively with 5 year's regular service in the grade in Central Govt./State Govt. /Autonomous Body/PSU

Working knowledge of Computer And Accounts Software and 02 years working experience in Budget/Finance/Accounts

Below 56 years of age as on the last date of receipt of application.

Selection Process for ICMR Section Officer Vacancy 2021:

The short-listed candidates shall be called for an interview (off line/online) on a given date and time at ICMR Hqrs. Office, New Delhi.

No TA/DA shall be paid for appearing in Personal Discussion.

Selection will be based on a Deputation basis



How to Apply for ICMR Dibrugarh Job Opening:

Willing & eligible officers may submit their application in the prescribed form (available at ICMR httos://main.icmr.nic.in) along with detailed CV (giving the details of past assignments and the work handled by the Officials) through orooer channel, so as to reach the Assistant Director General (Administration) (l), lndian Council of Medical Research, Ramalingaswami Bhawan, Ansari Nagar, Post Box -4911, New Delhi-110029 on or before 26.02.2021

While forwarding the applications, the Controlling Authority should also send the following documents:-



Vigilance Clearance Certificate/lntegrity certificate. Attested copy of APARS of the last 5 years i.e. 2015-15, 2016-17, 2017-18,2018-19 and 2019-20.

The application received after the last date or incomplete or those not received through proper channel will not be considered.



The instructions as issued by DoPT with regard to Deputation shall be applicable



The applicant will not be permitted to withdraw his/her name after selection.



Address: Assistant Director General (Administration) (l), lndian Council of Medical Research, Ramalingaswami Bhawan, Ansari Nagar, Post Box -4911, New Delhi-110029

For More Details on ICMR Dibrugarh Job Vacancy. Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by Indian Council of Medical Research, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced etc.











