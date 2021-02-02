NEHU Shillong Recruitment 2021 - Guest Lecturer Vacancy, Latest Jobs

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) released latest job notification for the recruitment of 4 Guest Lecturer Posts. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on NEHU job vacancy 2021.

NEHU Job Notification 2021

Applications are invited for the Recruitment of Four (4) Guest Lecturers in the Dept. of History and Archaeology on contract as per the University guideline under North-Eastern Hill University. NEHU Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

NEHU Shillong Job Opening About NEHU Job Requirement Details Post Name Guest Lecturers Job Location Shillong No.of Posts 4 Posts Start Date 02/02/2021 Last Date 08/02/2021 Application Fees N/A

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Guest Lecturers:

Master degree in the relevant subject

The candidates shall be NET Qualified or equivalent as per UGC rule.

However, candidates having Ph.D or evidence of active research/teaching experience in concerned discipline will be given preference.







Selection Process for Guest Lecturers Vacancy:

Short-listed Candidates appearing for the interview shall keep original documents, testimonials, reprints etc. at the time of interview.

No TA/ DA will be provided for attending the interview.

How to Apply for NEHU Latest Job Opening 2021:

Interested candidates may send their application on plain paper with the Bio-Data to Teacher-InCharge, Dept. of History and Archaeology, NEHU, Tura Campus, Tura Meghalaya-794002 or by email to hodhash@nehu.ac.in latest by 8th Feb 2021

Address: Department of History & Archaeology Tura campus, Chandmari-794 002, West Garo Hills, Meghalaya

For More Details on NEHU Vacancy. Click Here

