 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

NEHU Shillong Recruitment 2021 - Guest Lecturer Vacancy, Latest Jobs

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong invites candidates for the recruitment of 4 Guest Lecturer vacancies, Apply Now!

NEHU

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2 Feb 2021 9:10 AM GMT

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) released latest job notification for the recruitment of 4 Guest Lecturer Posts. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on NEHU job vacancy 2021.

NEHU Job Notification 2021

Applications are invited for the Recruitment of Four (4) Guest Lecturers in the Dept. of History and Archaeology on contract as per the University guideline under North-Eastern Hill University. NEHU Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

NEHU Shillong Job Opening

About NEHU Job

Requirement Details

Post Name

Guest Lecturers

Job Location

Shillong

No.of Posts

4 Posts

Start Date

02/02/2021

Last Date

08/02/2021

Application Fees

N/A

Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Guest Lecturers:

  • Master degree in the relevant subject
  • The candidates shall be NET Qualified or equivalent as per UGC rule.
  • However, candidates having Ph.D or evidence of active research/teaching experience in concerned discipline will be given preference.


Selection Process for Guest Lecturers Vacancy:

  • Short-listed Candidates appearing for the interview shall keep original documents, testimonials, reprints etc. at the time of interview.
  • No TA/ DA will be provided for attending the interview.

How to Apply for NEHU Latest Job Opening 2021:

Interested candidates may send their application on plain paper with the Bio-Data to Teacher-InCharge, Dept. of History and Archaeology, NEHU, Tura Campus, Tura Meghalaya-794002 or by email to hodhash@nehu.ac.in latest by 8th Feb 2021

Address: Department of History & Archaeology Tura campus, Chandmari-794 002, West Garo Hills, Meghalaya

For More Details on NEHU Vacancy. Click Here

Disclaimer: Provided by North-Eastern Hill University, regarding any kind of delay, application misplaced etc.

Trending Government Jobs Notification 2021

Tezpur College Job recruitment 2021- 1 Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

CAG Job Recruitment 2021 - 10811 Accountants & Auditor Vacancies, Job Openings

PSC Arunachal Pradesh Job Recruitment 2021 - 53 Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) Vacancy, Job Openings

Red Cross Hospital Job Recruitment 2021- 2 Paediatrician & Gynaecologist Vacancy, Job Openings

DFDO Jorhat Job Recruitment 2021 - 2 Driver & Grade-IV Vacancy, Job Openings

ASWC Job Recruitment 2021 Manager (Finance & Accounts) Vacancy, Job Openings


NEHU Shillong Recruitment NEHU 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X