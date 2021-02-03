Farmers Protest: #IndiaAgainstPropoganda trends on Twitter, Govt Wakes Up After Celebrities' War of Words

NEW DELHI: With the onslaught of international celebrities and activities being vocal on the farmers protest in India, India saw a massive uproar on the micro-blogging site-Twitter.
Notably, since February 3, early morning Twitterati have been witnessing a war of words with witty tweets and concerns towards the farmers of India.
As such to clarify the myth around the farmers' episode of protest and agitation at the borders of Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India has issued a statement on the recent tweets of foreign celebrities regarding farmers protest in India.
Further, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement warning against the "temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments" about the government's new agricultural laws.
The ministry said that the comments were "neither accurate nor responsible", adding that the protests were by "a very small section of farmers" in parts of India.
"We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the Government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," the statement added. "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken."
Notably, till the filing of this report, the tweet from the Ministry of External Affairs has garnered 18.4K Retweets 3,563 Quote Tweets and 43K Likes along with #IndiaAgainstPropaganda highly trending on the timeline.
Meanwhile, the actors and celebrities in India did not fail to support the trending hashtag and retweeted the government's post in a positive way.
Here are a few of the tweets:
