Assam Govt Distributes Scooties to Over 948 Girl Students in Sivasagar

Sivasagar: Assam's Finance, Health, and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed scooties to over 948 meritorious girl students who secured first division in higher secondary (HS) second-year examinations under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) in 2020 at Sivasagar under Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award of Pragyan Bharati scheme.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony States Finance, Health, and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The year 2020 was very crucial for everybody as with the starting of the year we all had to face difficult times due to Covid 19 pandemic. We had so many plans when we submitted the budget for Assam for the financial year 2020-21 and after the pandemic hit the state, I was kind of tensed whether I would be able to fulfill the promises or not."

He further said that this year we distribute over 22 000 scooties and urged the students to encourage each and every girl student to study hard, so that next year the government could provide scooties to minimum of 1 lakh students.

"Even if it will take over 5 years to reach the number of 1 lakh but the day we will distribute scooties to 1 lakh girl students , we would feel that we have successfully reached our goal", the minister added. Minister Sarma took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote," Wheels of Empowerment. Today, along with Min @JogenMohan, MPs @KamakhyaTasa & @ToponKumarGogo1, and MLAs, distributed scooters to 948 meritorious girl students in Sivasagar. Congratulations to the recipients of Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award. Best wishes."

