Sambhu Singh Malla from Ratabari: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Sambhu Singh Malla

Party Name: Indian National Congress (INC) ((Pls crosscheck this))

Constituency: Ratabari

Early Life:

Sambhu Sing Mallah is from Dullabchera Village, Ratabari of Karimganj. He is 55 years old. His mother's name is Late Sita Ram Mallah. He is married to Bamala Rani Mala.

Education:

His highest qualification is H.S.L.C (Matric) pass from C.V.P H.S School, Dullavcherra in the year 1984.

Career and Politics:

In the 2006 Assam Legislative Assembly Elections, Sambhu Sing Mallah(BJP) won the polls.

In the 2001 Assam Legislative Assembly Elections, Sambhu Singh Mallah(BJP) was defeated by Rathish Ranjan Choudhury an Independent candidate. SambhuMallagot 20809 votes while Rathish Choudhury won with 22322 votes.

In the 1996 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, SambhuSingh Malla (BJP) won with 23463 votes defeating Rathish Choudhury from CPM.

Shambhu Singh Choudhury would be contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 from the Ratabari constituency on a Congress ticket.