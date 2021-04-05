Abdur Rahim Ahmed from Barpeta: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name - Abdur Rahim Ahmed

Party - Indian National Congress (INC)

Constituency - Barpeta

Early Life

Abdur Rahim Ahmed, son of Late RamezuddinAhemd, is a resident of Gandharipara, in the Barpeta District of Assam. He is married to Nazia Islam. He is 38 years of age.

Educational Qualifications

He is B.A. passfrom B.H. College, Howly in the year 2004.

Career and Politics

In 2016, Abdur Rahim Ahmed contested the Assam Assembly election from the Barpeta constituency where he lost to Gunindra Nath Das of AGP. He contested on an INC ticket and was able to secure 57,598 votes compared to Das's 63,436 votes. The voter turnout for that year was 89.95 per cent.

Abdur Rahim Ahmed is all set to contest the 2021 Assam Assembly election from the Barperta constituency on a Congress ticket.

Assets

As per the nomination submitted to the Election Commission of India, his and his spouse's moveable assets are worth Rs. 17,65,310 and Rs.12,34,144 and his immovable assets are worth Rs. 9,00,000.