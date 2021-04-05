Dipak Kumar Rabha from Dudhnai: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male Independent Dudhnai

Dipak Kumar Rabha's Biography

Early Life

Dipak Kumar Rabha is the son of Late Tarun Chandra Rabha. He is 45 years old and a resident of Majuborgum,Dudhnai.

Education

Dipak Kumar Rabha is Class 10 pass from Dudhnoi High School in the year 1993.

Career and Politics

He is a businessman and has no criminal charge against him. He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as an Independent candidate from the Dudhnai constituency.

His movable assets are worth Rs. 20,98,499 which includes 12 grams gold, two four-wheelers and one two-wheeler and a few LIC policies. His immovable assets include agricultural land worth Rs.4,50,000 and non-agricultural land worth Rs.2,50,000.

