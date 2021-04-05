Hafiz Bashir Ahmed from Bilasipara West Constituency: Early Life, Education, Career and Politics

Hafiz Bashir Ahmed's Biography:
|
Candidate Gender
|
Party
|
Constituency
|
Male
|
All India United Democratic Front
|
Bilasipara West
Early Life:
Hafiz Bashir Ahmed is the son of Late Hafiz Noor Ahmed. He is 60 years old, resident of Goalpara Town. He is married to Tyeeba Khatun.
Education:
He has completed a Master of Arts from Gauhati University in the year 1986.
Career and Political Life:
He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of the All India United Democratic Front from Bilasipara West Constituency.