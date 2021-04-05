 Top
Hafiz Bashir Ahmed from Bilasipara West Constituency: Early Life, Education, Career and Politics

Know About Hafiz Bashir Ahmed political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 3:34 PM GMT


Hafiz Bashir Ahmed's Biography:

Candidate Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

All India United Democratic Front

Bilasipara West

Early Life:

Hafiz Bashir Ahmed is the son of Late Hafiz Noor Ahmed. He is 60 years old, resident of Goalpara Town. He is married to Tyeeba Khatun.

Education:

He has completed a Master of Arts from Gauhati University in the year 1986.

Career and Political Life:

He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of the All India United Democratic Front from Bilasipara West Constituency.




