Hafiz Bashir Ahmed from Bilasipara West Constituency: Early Life, Education, Career and Politics

Hafiz Bashir Ahmed's Biography:

Candidate Gender Party Constituency Male All India United Democratic Front Bilasipara West

Early Life:

Hafiz Bashir Ahmed is the son of Late Hafiz Noor Ahmed. He is 60 years old, resident of Goalpara Town. He is married to Tyeeba Khatun.

Education:

He has completed a Master of Arts from Gauhati University in the year 1986.

Career and Political Life:

He is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of the All India United Democratic Front from Bilasipara West Constituency.