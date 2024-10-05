Assam: Road safety Committee Holds Meeting in Kamrup (M) District

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A significant meeting of the District Road Safety Committee of Kamrup (M) district was held on Friday at the conference hall of the District Commissioner's office. The meeting was presided over by District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan. The meeting reviewed the initiatives taken by the committee in the past to ensure road safety in the district.

Emphasizing the need to prevent traffic congestion in the district during Durga Puja, the District Commissioner stressed the importance of maintaining smooth and safe travel on all roads.

To prevent chaos, the District Commissioner urged departments concerned to prevent temporary shops and markets from being set up during the festive season. The DC directed the Guwahati Municipal Corporation to make arrangements for designated parking spaces for ambulances after they drop off patients at hospitals.

The meeting also discussed various other measures to ensure road safety and smooth traffic management during the festive season.

