Assam: Yashasvini campaign and composite awareness workshop organized in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A programme on "Yashasvini Campaign and Composite Awareness Workshop" was organized under the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) on Friday at a hotel in Guwahati. The programme was organized under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme in Assam.

The welcome address was given by the joint secretary of SME, Mercy Epao. She explained how the programme will help people wishing to start businesses. A film on Yashasvini was also screened in the programme.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister of State, MSME, Government of India, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, said that the government is aiming to make the women "Lakhpati Didi." She further explained the importance of being included in some facilities like the ESI Card, Ayushman Card, etc. Senior politician and former MP Queen Oja highlighted that the women of Assam are progressing in various fields.

In the meeting, the Secretary of Industries, Government of Assam, Dr. Lakshman S., said that the purpose of the Yashasvini campaign is to provide maximum support and guidance to women entrepreneurs. CEO of Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), Manish Sinha, said that MSME is the engine of growth.

In the programme, different initiatives on the MSME sector like GeM, TEAM, TReDS, ZED, etc. were discussed. The certificates were provided to the PMV artisans and successful PMEGP entrepreneurs. The programme was attended by senior officials of both central and state government, women entrepreneurs across the state, and other respected dignitaries, stated a press release.

