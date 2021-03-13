BJP Booth President stabbed to death in Tinsukia, CM calls for action against guilty

GUWAHATI: In poll-bound Assam, a BJP booth president was stabbed to death on Friday in Tinsukia district. Investigations are going on, and it has not been ascertained yet whether it was a political rivalry, ahead of the elections.



The deceased identified as Devananda Gogoi, was the booth president of the BJP's Doom Dooma Nagaon booth in Buridihing Gaon Panchayat under Margherita LAC in the Tinsukia district. A resident of the same village, Gogoi was stabbed to death on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, police have apprehended the alleged accused, Joychandra Gogoi, who belongs to the same village. He had fled the village after committing the crime and was nabbed by a team of police.

Reportedly, investigations are going on, and the police are yet to ascertain, whether it was a political conflict, ahead of the Assembly elections slated for later this month.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemn the attack on Twitter and directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) to oversee the investigation and punish the guilty at the earliest.

"Strongly condemn the brutal murder of @BJP4Assam karyakarta, Deba Gogoi, Booth President under Margherita LAC. My deepest condolences to his family & friends. Such acts of violence will not be tolerated & I assure that law will take its course to punish the guilty," tweeted Sonowal.

"Spoke to DGP regarding the incident and directed him to oversee the investigation so that the guilty party is brought to book at the earliest," added Sonowal.





Responding to the CM's tweet, Assam DGP GP Singh replied that the accused Joy Chandra Gogoi has been arrested and effort is being made to recover the murder weapon used in the offence. He also informed that further investigation is on.





State Health and Finance minister also took to Twitter to offer his condolences to the bereaved family. "We are deeply saddened by the brutal murder of Devananda Gogoi, the BJP booth president of Buridihing village panchayat in Tinsukia district. We strongly condemn this incident. Peace, Sarma said.

"May God give strength to his family in this time of grief. We shall see to it that the family gets justice, "added Sarma.





