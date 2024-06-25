Hatsingimari: Under the initiative of the Hatshingimari Fire Brigade, an awareness meeting was held at the Hatshingimari District Hospital on Monday. This initiative was undertaken to teach the general public about the dos and don'ts during a fire-related emergency.

The District Fire Brigade of South Salmara-Mankachar organized the awareness campaign mentioning that lately, different sorts of occurrences and mishaps, as well as fires, have led to the loss of lives and property of individuals. The District Fire Brigade of South Salmara-Mankachar organized the awareness meeting with the assistance of the district hospital authorities in order to raise public awareness and alertness in this regard.

Practical training on how to put out a fire on the hospital's premises and other firefighting methods was given to the hospital's doctors and staff. The mindfulness program was gone to by fire unit authorities of South Salmara Mankachar locale as well as senior doctors and management of the district hospital in Hatshingimari.

Previously, a large number of citizens of South Salmara came together at the South Salmara Auditorium for a comprehensive awareness campaign. Spearheaded by Officer Tilak Chandra Rai of the South Salmara Police Station, the event garnered significant participation from diverse fields within the locality. The campaign focused on highlighting and combating various social evils, including the rampant use of narcotics, child marriage, and child labour. Officer Tilak Chandra Rai played a pivotal role in orchestrating the event, demonstrating a commitment to fostering positive change within the community.

The South Salmara Auditorium, the venue for this impactful initiative, buzzed with enthusiasm as local residents gathered to address the prevalent issues plaguing their society. The auditorium echoed with discussions, presentations, and testimonials, creating an atmosphere of shared concern and determination. The initiative was instrumental in bringing together a diverse group of participants, including concerned citizens, community leaders, and representatives from various professions.