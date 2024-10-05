1.9 million PMAY-G houses constructed in Assam

More than 1.9 million houses have already been constructed across Assam under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). Assam has already received a target of 20,51,842 houses under PMAY-G, and 92% of these houses have already been completed.

Every PMAY-G beneficiary is selected from a Permanent Wait List (PWL) created specifically to identify the deprived people. The housing deprivation parameters in the socio-economic and caste census, 2011 and Awaas Plus (2018) survey are used for identification. The list is further approved after the Gram Sabha verifies the PMAY-G beneficiaries.

However, recently some news portals and YouTube channels are providing false information to the villagers that PMAY-G houses can be obtained by filing a complaint through the Centralized Public Grievances Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRMS). Therefore, the Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Department is requesting the public not to be misled by such news. The department has already taken the matter seriously and taken appropriate action in this regard.

The Union Cabinet of the Government of India has extended the PMAY-G scheme for an additional five years, from 2024 to 2028. In line with this extension, the central government, as and when it issues new instructions for PMAY-G 2.0, will be notified accordingly by the department.

Under the updated guidelines, when notified, eligible rural households without pucca houses and deemed eligible according to the framework for implementation of PMAY-G will be surveyed using the Awaas Plus app through face-based authentication. The P&RD Department will provide details regarding the new survey as and when directed by the central government, stated a press release.

