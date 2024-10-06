Assam: Six masked robbers loot Rs. 5 lakh in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A daring robbery occurred in the Dwaraka Nagar area of Guwahati on the wee hours of Friday. The incident took place at house no. 53, owned by Dipali Das. A group of six miscreants, with their faces covered with black vandanas, entered the house by breaking the grille door.

The robbers, armed with sharp weapons, threatened the family members and began searching the house. They first tied up Dipali Das’ son and demanded cash and valuables. Dipali Das and her daughter-in-law handed over their gold jewelry. The miscreants found Rs. 5 lakh hidden in the almirah and fled the scene. The family filed an FIR against the dacoits in Dispur Police Station. Investigation is underway.

