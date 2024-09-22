Clean sweep by All Assam Students’ Union in Handique College election

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has made a clean sweep in the Handique Girls’ College Students’ Union elections for 2024, securing 8 out of 10 seats. Jimpi Rani Das from AASU emerged victorious as the president with 381 votes, while Khushi Sharma took the vice-president seat with 339 votes.

The other AASU winners include Gargi Saikia as the general secretary; Banasmita Deka as assistant general secretary; Aditi Kashyap Hajong as magazine secretary; Sharda Kumari as common room secretary; Maini Mahanta (uncontested) as community services secretary; and the winner of debate and symposium secretary is Dipandita Majumdar.

Asom Chatra Parishad (ACP) managed to secure two seats, with their candidates winning the Games and Sports secretary and cultural secretary positions. Sonam Ahmed and Prachi Bhuyan took these seats uncontested.

Also Read: Handique Girls’ College pays tribute to Rajabala Das through awards and lectures (sentinelassam.com)