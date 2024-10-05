Guwahati Police Arrest Land Mafia in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Crime Branch has arrested Zakir Hussain, a notorious land mafia who evaded police for six months. Hussain's illicit activities included illegal land grabs using forged documents, earning him a spot on the city police's "Most Wanted" list for numerous land fraud cases.

Hussain was apprehended in Garchuk, Guwahati, during a late-night operation, following a recent crackdown on illegal land dealings that led to the detention of several land brokers. The mafia systematically took over properties by creating fake ownership documents, affecting multiple individuals.

Also Read: Assam: Couple seriously injured in attack by land mafia at Nagaon (sentinelassam.com)