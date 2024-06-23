Assam: Students of down town School showcase science exhibition ‘Jigyasa – A quest to know’

Guwahati: The down town School organized its two-day annual Science exhibition ‘Jigyasa- A quest to know’, a vibrant event showcasing the exceptional creativity and scientific curiosity of its students featuring creative projects from Grade 1 to Grade 8.

The inaugural event was graced by the esteemed Prof. Pranayee Datta, Former Dean of the Faculty of Technology at Gauhati University. The exhibition featured a diverse array of topics, including the evolution of the solar system, Pangea, the evolution of mankind, the evolution of transport, climate change, the evolution of computers, and sustainability.

Exhibition Highlights- -

Evolution of the Solar System: Students from Class 3 presented a captivating display on the formation and development of the solar system. Models of planets, moons, and asteroids were intricately designed, accompanied by informative presentations on planetary movements and celestial phenomena.

Pangea: Class 4 students illustrated the concept of Pangea, the supercontinent that existed millions of years ago. Through interactive maps and timelines, they demonstrated the gradual separation of continents and the impact on global geography.

Evolution of Mankind: Class 5 students explored the fascinating journey of human evolution. Detailed dioramas and charts traced the progression from early hominids to modern Homo sapiens, emphasizing significant milestones in human history.

Evolution of Transport: Students from Class 6 showcased the evolution of transportation methods, from ancient animal-drawn carriages to modern electric cars and high-speed trains. Their exhibits included working models and visual presentations that highlighted advancements in engineering and technology.

Climate Change: Class 7 students addressed the pressing issue of climate change through compelling displays and multimedia presentations. Their projects emphasized the causes and effects of climate change, as well as potential solutions for a sustainable future. Evolution of Computers: Class 8 students delved into the evolution of computers, tracing the development from early mechanical calculators to contemporary quantum computers. Their exhibits featured interactive demonstrations and a timeline of technological breakthroughs.

Sustainability: Various classes collaborated on projects promoting sustainability. These included innovative ideas for recycling, renewable energy sources, and eco-friendly practices that can be implemented in daily life.

The event was well-attended by parents, educators and local dignitaries, who were impressed by the quality and depth of the projects. Interactive sessions allowed visitors to engage with the students, ask questions, and learn more about the scientific concepts presented. The down town School’s Science Exhibition not only highlighted the remarkable talents of its students but also showcased the importance of scientific education in critical thinking and innovation. The school looks forward to continuing this tradition of excellence in the years to come.

The down town School is committed to providing a comprehensive education that nurtures the intellectual, social, and emotional development of its students. With a focus on academic excellence and community engagement, Downtown School prepares students to become responsible, informed, and active members of society, said a press release.

