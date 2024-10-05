Assam: Union Minister Inaugurates Regional Conference in Guwahati City

GUWAHATI: Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, inaugurated the regional conference with eight North-Eastern States, viz., Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, in Guwahati on Friday. This is the sixth regional workshop in a series of six regional meetings planned by the Ministry of Labour and Employment with States/UTs in the spirit of cooperative federalism.

The meeting focused on discussions around labour reforms, the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, the eShram-One Stop Solution and Building and Other Construction Workers (BoCW), quality employment generation, and data sharing.

In her address, Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, emphasized the critical role of states in the successful implementation of the labour reforms, providing social security to unorganized workers, using cess for welfare, and providing social security to BoC workers for social security to migrant workers.

Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Sumita Dawra, while setting the context for the meeting, reiterated the importance of adopting a "whole of government" approach in reforming the labour sector. She highlighted the importance of harmonizing state/UTs' rules with labour codes and establishing efficient systems for capturing and sharing data on employment generation.

Dawra underscored the fact that uniformity and harmony of rules across states are vital for ease of compliance and removing any confusion and will eventually help both the employers and the employees to understand their rights and obligations clearly. States were requested to take a proactive approach in the much-needed two-way integration process to develop the eShram portal as a one-stop solution and timely and regularly update employment returns, stated a press release.

