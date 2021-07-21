Northeast India Earthquake Update: Frequent Tremors Felt Across North East
Latest Earthquake Alert Update > Assam Govt will conduct an audit of all apartments and high-rises in the city to ensure their safety during natural disasters like earthquake.
- 21 July 2021 5:53 AM GMT
An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale was reported in 40 kms NNE of Tura, Meghalaya on Wednesday (July 21) at 02:10:49 IST, officials said. According to the report from National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at Lat: 25.88 & Long: 90.34 and in the depth of 10 kms.
- 9 July 2021 8:33 AM GMT
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Goaplara District in Assam
- 7 July 2021 3:58 AM GMT
5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts parts of Meghalaya
According to the National Center for Seismology, Tura in Meghalaya was the epicentre of the earthquake.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 07-07-2021, 08:45:25 IST, Lat: 26.15 & Long: 90.28, Depth: 14 Km ,Location: 71km N of Tura, Meghalaya, India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.
- 29 Jun 2021 5:51 AM GMT
14 earthquakes jolt Northeast in 18 days; India Meteorological Department
Of the 14 earthquakes to rock the Northeast in 18 days, five took place in Mizoram followed by four in Assam, three in Meghalaya and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.
A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit southern Assam's Hailakandi district on Saturday, taking the number of tremors felt by the northeastern States to 14 in 18 days, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. No damage was reported. Fresh tremors were felt in Hailakandi district and in adjoining areas of Assam at 4.25 pm, the officials added. The IMD officials said that the epicentre of the tremor, that lasted a few seconds, was at 63 km depths.
- 26 Jun 2021 1:54 PM GMT
How many Earthquakes occured in 2020?
During 2020, there were 8 quakes of magnitude 7.0 or above, 115 quakes between 6.0 and 7.0, 1689 quakes between 5.0 and 6.0, 12717 quakes between 4.0 and 5.0, 38940 quakes between 3.0 and 4.0, and 85166 quakes between 2.0 and 3.0.occurred
